Still unanswered questions surrounding mysterious death at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Questions about a mysterious death at an apartment complex in Mobile remain unanswered.

A 54-year-old man from Bayou Bend Apartments died Tuesday. He was found unresponsive inside his unit. Mobile Police haven’t said how the man died, only that they responded to a call of a man down.

This has many of his neighbors wanting to know what happened to him. A woman who lives there didn’t want to go on camera but says many neighbors were shocked by his passing. She’s worried that he might have been a victim of a crime.

“All the years we’ve been here it’s never been like this,” she said. “He was a good guy so I don’t even understand how this could even happen like.”

MPD is waiting on autopsy results to determine his cause of death. Police have not released the victim’s name.

The apartment is a part of HUD’s housing program. It is owned by GMF- Alabama Housing LLC.

FOX10 News reached out to the owners but was unable to reach anyone.

