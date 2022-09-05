Police use drone to track down missing boy within one minute

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DUXBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Duxbury Police were able to track down a missing child within one minute thanks to a drone.

The boy was reported missing during the Duxbury beach party Sunday night.

Detectives immediately put their drone in the sky and spotted the boy.

They were able to go get the boy and bring him back safely to his parents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.