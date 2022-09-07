Center, Texas man accused of hit-and-run of a child on go-cart

By TRACY GLADNEY

Click here for updates on this story

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A man is accused of a hit-and-run of a four-year-old child on a go-cart in Nacogdoches County on Sunday.

Edward Mora, 85, of Center, Texas failed to stop and render aid, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 2:15 p.m., the young female was on a private property riding a go-cart. She attempted to turn around using the southbound lane of FM 95 but was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet truck that did not stop but continued traveling, according to DPS.

The child was transported to Memorial Hospital in Nacogdoches for treatment.

Mora was located the following day on Monday in Center and was transported and booked into the Shelby County Jail for failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony.

There is no more additional information on the child available to be released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.