15-year-old hit by pickup, dragged under vehicle in hit-and-run

REDONDO BEACH, California (KABC) — A 15-year-old boy in Redondo Beach was hit by a driver while he was out riding his bike over the weekend and his family is now hoping surveillance video that captured the incident will help locate the person who left the teenager badly injured.

LeBron Godoy says he was riding his bike in the 1200 block of Rindge Lane Saturday night when the driver of a white pickup truck suddenly crashed into him.

“I thought he was going to keep going,” said the teen. “I thought I was going to die, to be honest. I was, like, really scared … had no idea what to do or anything.”

The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video, which shows LeBron getting dragged by the truck and then climbing out from under the front of the vehicle.

“I remember being dragged under the car and putting my hands out to protect my face cause my helmet got knocked off as soon as I got hit,” said LeBron.

The teen’s body is now covered in burns and bruises from the pavement.

“When I saw the video, that’s when it hit me,” said LeBron’s mother, Christina Evans. “I realized how lucky he is to be alive. How it could have went the other way.”

Luckily, LeBron escaped with his life and his bike.

“I told him to get off my bike because he was on it,” said the teen. “After saying that a couple times, it got through his head and he reversed … my bike shot up and fell back over.”

The teen’s family said the driver drove around the bike and took off, failing to render aid.

LeBron told Eyewitness News he believes the driver was under the influence.

“One eye was open and one eye was closed, his mouth was wide open … He was definitely drunk,” he said.

The surveillance video is now in the hands of police, who have since launched an investigation. The suspect’s vehicle is being described as an older model pickup truck with yellow or orange lights and rack on the front end.

LeBron and his mom are hoping the public will be able to help track him down.

“I have hope and faith in this community that we will find this person that left the scene,” said Evans. “That’s what we want is for him to be found and to answer as to why he left the scene.”

Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

