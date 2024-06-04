Woman throws 2 puppies into dumpster; pair arrested on animal cruelty charges

By KADN Staff

OPELOUSAS, Louisiana (KADN) — Surveillance video captured footage of a woman throwing two puppies into a dumpster in Opelousas on Sunday, June 2.

St. Landry Parish Government investigators arrested Jasmine Mouton and Kendall Tyler, both 22, and both from Opelousas, on charges of aggravated animal cruelty on Monday, June 3.

Authorities said the crime happened outside of Sebastian West End Seafood at 1538 West Landry Street in Opelousas around 6:30 p.m.

Officials noted the puppies are safe after being rescued by a neighbor, who is taking care of them.

St. Landry Parish Animal Control responded to the scene and is investigating.

