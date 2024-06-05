Judge raises Jamey Noel’s bond to $1.5M, says he should be able to afford it

By WLKY Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CLARK COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — Jamey Noel’s bond was raised to a whopping $1.5 million.

The ex-Clark County sheriff was in court on six new charges on Tuesday. He’s facing numerous allegations, mostly of misusing funds of departments he oversaw.

During the fiery hearing, people were yelling, accusing him of still using a department’s AMEX card for personal reasons, upwards of $50,000, even after he was first charged last November.

Then, his bond was set at just $75,000. Prosecutors argued Tuesday it needed to be higher because he was still committing crimes, and that led the judge to make the bond 20x higher.

The judge started off by reading Noel’s five new felony theft charges and one count of money laundering.

Noel is now facing 31 felony charges in total. He pled not guilty to all 31 charges on Tuesday.

Prosecutors argued for Noel’s bond to be increased for the new charges brought against him, saying he’s continued using the fire department’s credit card after his November arrest.

A back and forth between Noel’s attorney and counsel for Utica Township Fire, who was sitting in the audience, ensued.

The judge then called Heather Peters, the general counsel, to the witness stand.

Peters says the department cannot access the credit card account to confirm if Noel or any other cardholders are still using it or not.

The hearing ultimately continued and concluded with Noel’s bond being set at $1.5 million cash.

The judge said that since Noel flaunts and lives a life of luxury, he should be able to post it.

“With all these luxuries, all the money that you’ve allegedly taken, I’m thinking about $1.5 million in bond would be appropriate, you should be able to post that with no problem with everything that you have,” said Judge Larry Medlock.

Noel has five days left of his 60-day sentence in Scott County after being found in contempt of court.

WLKY has reached out to Noel’s attorney about whether or not they will post bond but have not received comment on the matter.

Noel’s wife and daughter, Misty and Kasey, who are also charged, are due back in court on June 21.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.