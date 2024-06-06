All-women rowing team set to navigate to Hawaii from California

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A women’s rowing team, Hericane, announced that it will make its way to Hawaii, across the Pacific Ocean, all the way from California.

Engage Communication, a mission critical telecommunication solutions, announced its recent sponsorship to Hericane, an all women’s rowing team. Hericane announced that the team will be making a challenging journey from California to Hawaii in an effort to raise funds for community health.

“As a company at the forefront of technological innovation, Engage Communication is honored to support this inspiring team of women as they push the boundaries of endurance for such a critical cause. This partnership aligns with our values of empowerment and community aid,” said Mark Doyle, CEO of Engage Communication.

Launching on Saturday, June 8, in Monterey, California and expected to end at Hanalei Bay, Kauai, the estimated time to complete the journey is about 35 to 45 days at sea.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.