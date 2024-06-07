Deputies find ‘significant filth’ inside home, 55+ cats and dogs

By Sarah Fili

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Two people have been arrested after Washington County deputies found filthy conditions inside their home. A warrant for their arrest stated that there were around 50 cats and half a dozen dogs in the home, and some residents were forced to sleep in cars due to the conditions.

The affidavit reports that DHHS had been called more than 10 times about the home, leading to a health inspection warrant. Deputies described disturbing conditions inside.

Photos taken by deputies show inside Alan Huhnerkopf and Tiffanie Ingraham’s home in Washington County. Cluttered countertops in the kitchen and items piled so high that only one person could fit at a time in bedrooms. An arrest affidavit says a pool table had been converted to a bed.

Deputies reported more than 55 animals on the property. “The worst part is the urine. The levels of ammonia, plus the feces. Because once the cat boxes are full, they’ll go outside the cat box, and then that potentially runs the risk of more pathogen infections. It can make the respiratory system fail. The levels of nausea always make you feel sick. If you have asthma, it can enhance that,” said Martie Law, owner of Steri-Clean.

Law calls cases like these hoarding homes and says she has cleaned several. “We did a job for a family whose kids used to be made fun of because they smelled all the time. It does attach to your clothing, your cars, your hair. So it’s not just the home environment,” Law said.

In this case, the warrant indicated some residents were showering and laundering their clothing outside the home. Some were forced to sleep in an SUV or a camper parked outside, which deputies said was also full of trash and bugs. Deputies noted significant filth, cockroaches, mice, and animal feces nearly everywhere. The affidavit stated that the animals were not neglected but overpopulated.

“To me, it’s not animal abuse. It results in that, but that’s not their intention. They have a huge love for their animals, and they think nobody else can care for them,” Law said. Huhnerkopf and Ingraham face misdemeanor abuse and neglect charges. Law’s company can restore these homes, but the first step is getting help.

“Our goal is not to just go in and clean a home; it is to offer continuous care. It doesn’t stop when we complete the job,” Law said.

Law usually recommends a therapist to address any underlying trauma or mental health issues that may have led to hoarding. “Be kind, and help, reach out, don’t just stand there and judge,” Law said.

She adds that these homes can be dangerous because of the animal feces and urine, which can cause respiratory failure. Excess clutter can also be a fire hazard. In 2016 in Lincoln, a home exploded after fire investigators said ammonia from cat urine eroded a gas line in the home.

The investigation is ongoing at the Washington County home.

