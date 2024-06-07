Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Plane lands in field after losing power

<i>Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/eastidahonews.com via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The plane lost power and landed in a farmer’s field.
Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/eastidahonews.com via CNN Newsource
The plane lost power and landed in a farmer’s field.
By
Published 12:40 PM

By Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Click here for updates on this story

    RIGBY, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — No one was hurt when a small airplane landed in a field on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of 3763 East Menan-Lorenzo Highway.

Around 8:15 a.m., Jefferson County Dispatch received a report of a plane in a field, with the nose of the plane pointed down, according to a new release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial investigation reportedly shows that the plane lost power and landed in a farmer’s field.

The pilot, a 29-year-old male from Rigby, and his passenger, a 24-year-old male from Rigby, were both unhurt. The extent of damage to the plane is unclear.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content