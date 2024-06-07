Plane lands in field after losing power

By Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — No one was hurt when a small airplane landed in a field on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of 3763 East Menan-Lorenzo Highway.

Around 8:15 a.m., Jefferson County Dispatch received a report of a plane in a field, with the nose of the plane pointed down, according to a new release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial investigation reportedly shows that the plane lost power and landed in a farmer’s field.

The pilot, a 29-year-old male from Rigby, and his passenger, a 24-year-old male from Rigby, were both unhurt. The extent of damage to the plane is unclear.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation.

