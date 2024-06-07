Skip to Content
Woman accused of kidnapping Lyft driver arrested

Published 1:13 PM

By KADN Staff

    LAFAYETTE, La (KADN) — A woman in Lafayette is accused of kidnapping a Lyft driver at gunpoint.

Denise Thomas, 37, was arrested on Thursday, June 6. She’s jailed on $75,000 bond.

Police said Thomas pulled a gun on the driver after becoming upset over the route he chose to get to her destination.

The incident ended when the Lyft driver crashed his car and summoned help.

