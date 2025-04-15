Tracking a windy midweek ahead of weekend two of Coachella

It's quite pleasant outside today in the Coachella Valley with mild temperatures, dry conditions, and mostly calm winds. There are some elevated breezes this afternoon, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass and parts of the west valley, but these winds are unlikely to have any major impacts. We continue to cool off day by day.

By tomorrow, a low pressure system will move into California, bringing some breezy to gusty conditions to the valley. As usual, the strongest winds will be felt along the I-10 corridor. Expect a gusty Wednesday evening and most of Thursday. This could lead to some air quality concerns and travel concerns (road closures through the Whitewater Wash), so we will continue to monitor this closely.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued beginning at noon on Wednesday and lasting all day Thursday. The winds will play a large role in lowering temperatures to below-average levels by Thursday. The coolest day will be Friday, the beginning of weekend 2 of Coachella. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend and into next week. Expect some occasional clouds for the rest of the workweek as well.