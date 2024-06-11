Honolulu man who drowned trying to rescue daughter at Magic Island identified

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Authorities have now identified a 52-year-old man who drowned near Magic Island while trying to rescue his daughter.

The incident happened on Friday, June 7.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as David Huynh of Honolulu. Sources close to the investigation tell Island News Huynh has at the beach with his 11-year-old daughter and 23-year-old son.

Huynh’s daughter was swimming when she began to struggle in the rough surf. Huynh jumped in to rescue her when he began to struggle in the waves as well. Huynh’s son then jumped in to try and rescue both his sister and dad.

A lifeguard soon responded and paddled out to rescue all three family members. They were all brought back to shore and taken by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the hospital – Huynh was in critical condition, his son and daughter in serious condition.

Huynh was pronounced dead at the hospital. There has not been an update on the condition of his kids. No other details have been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.