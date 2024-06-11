School District of Palm Beach County employee accidentally shot during ‘training exercise,’ PBSO says

By Matt Papaycik

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — A School District of Palm Beach County employee taking part in a training exercise was injured in an accidental shooting at a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office gun range on Monday, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened just after 9 a.m.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an “accidental discharge” during a “civilian training exercise” with the school district at PBSO’s gun range.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip area. That person’s injuries are non-life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The School District of Palm Beach County released the following statement to WPTV:

“During a training exercise this morning at the PBSO gun range, a School District employee inadvertently discharged their firearm and was impacted by a self-inflicted wound. They were transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. Injuries were non-life threatening.”

