Tracking cooler weather and eventual winds this week

It's a warm start to the workweek here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures today are in the mid-low 90s, along with some moderate cloud cover throughout the afternoon. There is an area of high pressure near the Pacific Northwest and a low pressure to our west in the Pacific. The low will eventually merge with another low to the north around midweek, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy to gusty conditions to the valley.

Looking at a more extended timeline, we can see some light shading over Southern California. This tells us that we have a slight chance for some cooler-than-average temperatures in roughly 6-10 days from now. However, this is fairly muted, so the medium to long-term temperature forecast remains a bit dubious. Stay tuned for more information as we get it. Regardless, conditions are unlikely to be either significantly above or below the seasonal average.

We can expect some breezy to gusty weather on Wednesday and Thursday as highs gradually fall throughout the week. There may be some lingering breezes heading into weekend two of Coachella. Weekend two will be significantly cooler than weekend one. Temperatures will gradually rise this weekend into next week. Expect mostly clear skies over the next week.