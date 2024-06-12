Man stabbed in hand in domestic fight outside Baltimore school’s kindergarten promotion ceremony

By David Collins

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A domestic fight ended in a stabbing Tuesday morning at a northeast Baltimore school, 11 News has learned.

Parents who gathered for a kindergarten promotion ceremony at Glenmount Elementary/Middle School told 11 News they were horrified that a family argument ended in a stabbing.

“I think it is kind of crazy because it is about the kids, you know? It’s supposed to be about the kids. You can’t be having that madness going on, man. That’s what I think about it. I think we need to learn how to be adults,” said a parent who identified himself as Calvin.

Witnesses told 11 News that a fight started when a man and a woman were confronted by another woman who was upset the pair was at the ceremony. According to a source familiar with the investigation, this was a custody dispute.

Those involved took the fight outside of the graduation ceremony, where the man was stabbed in the hand.

Witnesses told 11 News that the assailant left before police arrived.

“I think it is sad, you know, on a day like this, where you are supposed to be celebrating the graduation, you bring turmoil to the school, and that’s not fair for the kids,” said Peaches Smith, an attendee of the ceremony.

“This is unbelievable because what should have turned out as a happy day turned almost into a tragical day, you know? So, we thank God that police arrived so quick,” said Terry McDaniel, an attendee of the ceremony.

School officials said no students, teachers or staff were injured. The promotion ceremony took place without interruption.

City Schools sent a statement to 11 News, saying:

“Earlier today, there was a domestic altercation involving adults at Glenmount Elementary/Middle School during a school event. City Schools police responded immediately, and Baltimore City police officers arrived shortly after to help de-escalate the situation.

“Thanks to our law enforcement’s swift and effective actions, the incident was resolved without any injuries to students or staff. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our school community and will continue to take all necessary measures to maintain a secure environment.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.