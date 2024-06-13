Omaha Crime Stoppers: Police search for 2 suspects who attacked a man who was ﻿simply walking down the street

By Rob McCartney

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The search is on for a couple of guys who attacked a man who was simply walking down the street.

It happened near 24th and L streets at about 1:30 p.m. on May 28.

The victim told police he was walking along 24th Street when two or three teenage boys approached him, making slurs and derogatory comments toward him.

Then, when they got to a parking lot, two of the boys punched him in the face several times before taking off in a gray SUV.

One of the suspects was in a black tank top with short black hair.

The other guy was wearing a red Nike T-shirt and black shorts with wide stripes on the sides.

The pair have large tattoos on their right arms.

One is some kind of design on the inside of the forearm, and the other is a word, possibly a name, on the outside of the forearm.

The vehicle they left in was a Honda CRV with Nebraska plates.

