Firefighters rescue man stuck in bucket truck after hydraulic failure leads to fire

By Jake Anderson

OMAHA, Nebrasa (KETV) — Omaha firefighters rescued a man stuck in a cherry picker after a hydraulic failure sparked a fire Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near 32nd and Charles streets.

Officials said the bucket truck’s hydraulic failure caused an accidental fire and the leak reached the exhaust.

Crews used a ladder truck to rescue the worker in the bucket, officials said.

