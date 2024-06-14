Firefighters rescue man stuck in bucket truck after hydraulic failure leads to fire
By Jake Anderson
Click here for updates on this story
OMAHA, Nebrasa (KETV) — Omaha firefighters rescued a man stuck in a cherry picker after a hydraulic failure sparked a fire Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near 32nd and Charles streets.
Officials said the bucket truck’s hydraulic failure caused an accidental fire and the leak reached the exhaust.
Crews used a ladder truck to rescue the worker in the bucket, officials said.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.