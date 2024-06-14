Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Firefighters rescue man stuck in bucket truck after hydraulic failure leads to fire

<i>KETV via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Omaha firefighters rescued a man stuck in a cherry picker after a hydraulic failure sparked a fire Thursday afternoon.
KETV via CNN Newsource
Omaha firefighters rescued a man stuck in a cherry picker after a hydraulic failure sparked a fire Thursday afternoon.
By
Published 11:40 AM

By Jake Anderson

Click here for updates on this story

    OMAHA, Nebrasa (KETV) — Omaha firefighters rescued a man stuck in a cherry picker after a hydraulic failure sparked a fire Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near 32nd and Charles streets.

Officials said the bucket truck’s hydraulic failure caused an accidental fire and the leak reached the exhaust.

Crews used a ladder truck to rescue the worker in the bucket, officials said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content