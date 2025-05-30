Skip to Content
Heat Peaks Today, Tropical Moisture on the Way

Happy Friday, Coachella Valley! Expect the hottest day of the week today, with temperatures pretty close to 105° for most of the valley. We're wrapping up the work week with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Humidity is slightly elevated as tropical moisture begins to move in from an approaching low-pressure system.

This weekend will feel a bit more humid, and that added moisture will bring a slight cooldown starting Saturday. There’s a minor chance for light rain in the valley on Sunday, with better chances for showers and even thunderstorms in the surrounding mountains.

Looking at the extended forecast, "cooler" temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s will linger through early next week. By midweek, expect a return to hotter, drier conditions.

