Man turns senior olympian

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man is training to compete in the National Senior Olympics in 2025.

Michael Montes, 54, is a West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School, and Purdue alumnus. He began training to run two years ago.

“As I got older, it’s probably my best option to join track,” he said.

Montes trains at the high school track that circles the football field he used to play on in high school.

“I played baseball. Football, basketball, baseball. This just brings back a lot of memories,” he said.

Earlier this month, Montes competed in the Indiana State Games. He placed in first in both the 50 and 100 meter dashes.

“Just went and tried it, and was pretty successful. In the 50, I was very disappointed honestly,” he laughed.

Despite not feeling he did his best after his back tensed up before the race, Montes qualified to compete on a national stage, the Senior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa in July 2025. He said his family has been a great support system along the way.

“I think they’re more excited than I am,” he said.

“He used to come to all of my sporting events, and be nervous for me, and cheer me on, and now I’m going to his, so I’m very proud,” his daughter, Emma Montes added.

