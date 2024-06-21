Asheville artist creates 85-foot mural for new Moxy Hotel

By Marisa Sardonia

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Scott Allred, an Asheville-based muralist and sign creator, is creating an 85-foot-tall mural for the new Moxy Hotel.

Allred says the design, which features cascading waterfalls and native plants such as rhododendrons, was a collaboration between the hotel’s art director and himself. The mural also has Asian inspiration.

“Let’s try to combine something that shows the beauty of Asheville and something that shows a bit of Asian flavor, something that shows distilling or cocktails,” Allred said of his inspiration for the mural.

The hotel will have an Asian-themed restaurant and feature multiple bars. Once completed, it will be the tallest mural that Allred has ever done.

Moxy Hotel, located at 61 Biltmore Avenue, will open on August 1.

