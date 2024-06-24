Authorities investigate submerged vehicle incident at Foster Dam

By Madison Yeash

SWEET HOME, Oregon (KEZI) — Rescue teams were dispatched to Foster Dam after a vehicle was reported submerged in the water on June 21, but despite efforts by firefighters, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and bystanders, no occupants were found, and the incident is now under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:13 p.m. on June 21, Sweet Home Fire was dispatched after receiving a report of a vehicle in the water near the Foster Dam, authorities said. According to the Sweet Home Fire District, bystanders reported that they witnessed the crash and did not see any of the occupants escape the vehicle.

Authorities said a Sweet Home ambulance was first to arrive at the scene, along with officers from the Sweet Home Police Department. One firefighter and one police officer went over the bank to the scene, where bystanders were in the water attempting to reach the vehicle and were searching for any occupants.

The firefighter entered the water and used an SCBA to continuously attempt to access the inside of the vehicle to search for the occupants. The vehicle was submerged in an estimated 6 feet of water, authorities said.

According to the Sweet Home Fire District, a Linn County Sheriff’s Office boat, which was already on Foster Lake at the time of the incident, arrived on scene and supported rescue efforts. Sweet Home Fire crews arrived with a second boat, a second ambulance, and an Incident Commander.

Attempts to locate any occupants of the vehicle were unsuccessful, authorities said. At this time it is suspected that the driver was the only occupant.

Sweet Home Fire District authorities said the rescue operations were terminated after approximately 45 minutes of searching, and the scene was turned over to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office who were awaiting their dive team’s arrival. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.

