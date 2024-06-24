Sheriff offers $100K reward for information in 1994 teen murder case

By Allison Petro

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — In 1994, a Florida 15-year-old girl was abducted and murdered after getting off her school bus outside DeLand.

Since then, detectives have been trying to find the person responsible for killing Laralee Spear. However, information that may lead to answers has been scarce so far.

For the past 30 years, Volusia County deputies have been trying to solve her case, and they are not giving up.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said they are now increasing the reward to $100,000 for anyone who may have information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of Laralee Spear’s killer.

The reward was previously $50,000.

The details they have so far regarding the deadly incident are that the scene of her murder was a burned-out house. It was about a quarter mile from her family home on Deerfoot Road, according to deputies.

Detectives also said that prior to her murder, individuals were hanging out at the abandoned house and shooting guns.

Anyone who may have information can call the major case unit at 386-254-1537 or email ColdCaseUnitTips@volusiasheriff.gov to help.

