Mild conditions today ahead of a cool and windy weekend

We are tracking a very mild day here in the valley as we begin to welcome tens of thousands of festival-goers for Stagecoach. Highs today are in the mid-80s as the winds take a brief reprieve. Tomorrow will be a different story, however, as an area of low pressure makes its way closer to the Golden State. This will bring in some breezy to gusty winds and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Here's a look at our FutureTrack. It's letting us know that there will likely be some widespread breezy to gusty conditions by Friday evening. While winds are calm today, they will start to build in the overnight/early morning hours. Keep in mind that we are currently under an Air Quality Alert through tomorrow morning, but there is a solid chance of this being extended into this weekend.

Get ready for a very comfortable weekend in the Coachella Valley! Highs will be in the low 80s with breezy to gusty conditions in store for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Keep this in mind if you are heading out to Stagecoach. The cool afternoon highs and elevated winds will make for some chilly conditions by the time the headliners take the main stage. We will warm back up into the 90s as we head into next week.