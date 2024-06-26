Shreveport official says discolored water improving

By Madison Beam

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport water customers have experienced off-color water from their taps this month, but city officials say improvements are coming.

The suspected cause is naturally occurring minerals. While some are still dealing with yellow water, Shreveport Water and Sewerage Director William Daniel says he is seeing improvement. “It is coming out of the plant very nice. It will take time to get everywhere in the city although I got plenty of pictures from our customers pretty far out in the city where it’s looking really good. There may be some areas in town that may take a little longer to get there, but we’re not 100% where we want to be but we are way better than we were a week ago,” said Daniel. The Shreveport Infrastructure Committee is scheduled to address the problem of the discolored drinking water at its Tuesday meeting.

