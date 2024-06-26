Video of California visitor berating drag queens goes viral

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A video is trending of a woman from California filming and berating three drag queens in the lobby of the Alohilani Resort.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, June 23, and Beth Bourne took exception to three drag queens who were filming a video at the time.

“This type of behavior can be confusing for young children and should be done in private,” Bourne said. She also says that she is sensitive to the subject because it has left her estranged from her daughter.

Bourne works for UC Davis and the university released a statement that says it condemns her statements.

The three people in drag said that they had permission to shoot in the lobby.

Mark Imaizumi, the person who recorded the video of Bourne, said that he does not want an apology from her because he doesn’t feel it would be sincere.

“You get sad a little, but such is life, you just have to keep moving,” said Imaizumi.

Since the video went viral, Imaizumi says he’s gotten support from all over including from Governor Josh Green.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.