Former Iowa priest says sex abuse case should be dismissed due to statute of limitations

By Web staff

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCCI) — A former Iowa priest is asking for sexual abuse charges against him to be dropped.

Father Leo Riley is accused of abusing altar boys back in the 1980s in Dubuque. His lawyers argue that the statute of limitations has passed.

Authorities say that the statute of limitations doesn’t apply because Riley moved to Florida before the statute of limitations was up.

Riley is due back in court on Monday.

