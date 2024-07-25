Actor Kevin Spacey’s Baltimore waterfront home sold for $3.2 million

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Actor Kevin Spacey’s waterfront home sold for $3.24 million at a public auction Thursday on the steps of a Baltimore Circuit Court.

The 9,000-square-foot home in Harborview was sold to a Maryland developer, according to Sam Sheibani of Compass, a nationwide real-estate firm.

The sale comes after a debt collection firm attempted to foreclose the home for over two years and two previously canceled auctions.

The home was last sold to an LLC connected to Spacey in 2017 for $5.65 million.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Spacey said he could not afford to pay his bills, and owed millions in legal fees.

