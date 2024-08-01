County will offer homes, hope for homeless people with new large ‘safe stay’ campus

By Michelle Bandur

NORTH HIGHLANDS, California (KCRA) — An empty warehouse in North Highlands is set to be transformed into Sacramento County’s largest homeless shelter.

It sits on 13 acres off Watt Avenue near McClellan Park.

The county bought the property for $22 million and it wants to turn it into what’s called a “safe stay” community.

“We wanted to do something that is not only larger, but a large-scale campus to provide more than just the shelter,” said Janna Haynes with the county Department of Homeless Services and Housing.

The county plans to build tiny homes.

“A tiny shelter home model, where someone has four walls, and they can lock the doors and have some privacy and security and dignity,” said Board of Supervisors Member Rich Desmond.

Desmond pushed for the project to be placed in his North Sacramento district to help all residents.

“The first place where we are focusing is getting people off the streets, people who are camping nearby, causing problems to the community and causing problems to businesses,” he said.

It would be the county’s third “Safe Stay” project, as it already has two tiny home communities in South Sacramento on Florin Road.

“We realized the model for this site is desperately needed to get people off the streets and get them stabilized with wraparound services they need,” Desmond said.

The residents will have their basic needs met with bathrooms, showers, laundry and food, as well as services for mental health and other resources right on the campus.

“You can also meet with your case manager, get behavior health services, look for a job, get rehousing services, a place for your dog,” said Jaynes.

There’s also room for 50 safe parking spots for people who want to stay in their cars.

They, too, will have access to all the services.

In all, the county can serve 350 people.

“It’s really everything you need, not only for your day-to-day life, but to hopefully end your homelessness,” said Jaynes.

She also said former homeless people will be part of the staff at the facility.

“When you have a conversation with someone who understands where you’ve been, and you see the success they’re having now, it really does give you hope something could be different,” she said.

The plan is to also have space for a respite center, for folks who are living on the street but need a place during severe weather to get cool or warm up.

The $48 million project will be on the Board of Supervisors’ agenda next month to approve the design and then, in October, put out the request for bids for construction.

The county plans to move people in in January 2026.

