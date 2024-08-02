Alcohol a suspected factor after off-duty police officer crashes into building, starting fire

By Riley Moser

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — St. Paul police suspect an off-duty officer had been under the influence of alcohol when they allegedly crashed into a vacant building, starting a fire early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the 700 block of East Third Street on a report that a vehicle had crashed into an unoccupied building, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers noticed the vehicle had caught fire. They attempted to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire, but it spread, police say. The structural integrity of the building was in question, so the officers backed out of the building and the St. Paul Fire Department responded to the fire.

Police say they identified the driver as a 30-year-old man who is an off-duty St. Paul police officer.

“This incident is deeply concerning and does not reflect or align with the values of our department or the expectations we have of each other or the people we serve,” St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said.

The Minnesota State Patrol is handling the investigation, which remains open.

The driver was transported to Regions Hospital for further evaluation, where police obtained a fluid sample to test for impairment.

