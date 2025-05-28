Temps Peak Late Week to End May

Temperatures in the Coachella Valley will remain seasonally warm today, though we've had a much harder time warming up today with our added cloud cover.

High pressure aloft is still the main influence in our weather pattern though late week and we're expecting daytime highs to climb a bit more--peaking Thursday and Friday.

Friday is expected to be our hottest day of the week, with temperatures likely between 103-108 degrees, which would be about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Looking at the upcoming weekend some changes arrive. A low-pressure system (cut off low) off the coast of Baja will likely pull some tropical moisture to the north, bringing a chance of showers to Southern California, particularly on Saturday and Sunday. While our rain is more likely in mountain areas to the west, there's still a chance the Coachella Valley could see some light precipitation. More likely than anything we'll just see dewpoints and humidity levels climb with increased moisture in the atmosphere, leading to some muggy conditions and potentially some instability. These cutoff lows are tricky however so models are still ranging on exact timing and location of this system.

Looking at the extended forecast: Starting Saturday, a cooling trend will set in, gradually bringing temperatures down through early next week. We'll still likely stay in the triple digits through Sunday. By Tuesday, high temperatures across the valley are only expected to climb into the low 90s, which is about 5-7 degrees cooler than normal for late May.