DNR offering updated tools for hunters to explore public land

By Caitlin Boyle

Click here for updates on this story

WISCONSIN (WQOW) — The Wisconsin DNR is offering some updated tools for people to explore and hunt on public land this hunting season.

Hunters can search and discover new hunting areas by using the DNR’s mobile-friendly online public land mapping tools.

One is for public access lands, which shows DNR properties and nearly all federal and county-owned lands.

There’s also a fields and forest lands interactive game bird hunting tool, as well as a voluntary public access and habitat incentive program interactive map.

Wisconsin has millions of acres of public land, and most are open to hunting.

To ensure a safe and success experience on Wisconsin’s public lands, the DNR said know the property boundaries and only hunt in legal areas, be adaptable and have a backup plan, and be aware and respectful of other hunters, recreators, and DNR stuff.

When it comes to firearm safety, follow the TAB-K rules.

T: Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A: Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B. Be certain of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it.

K: Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you’re ready to shoot.

For more resources on regulations, hunting hours, and season dates, visit the DNR’s Hunter Resources webpage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.