Woman survives lightning strike in downtown Greenville

By Rashad Williams

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — Aug. 31 was a day the Thomson family was out in downtown Greenville for a joyous occasion. Bailie Thomson is set to be married next year, so her family, including her older sister Hollie Thomson, was there with her to help find a dress.

The family exited a bridal shop on South Main Street after finishing up, and Hollie said she was about to go get the car.

“There was no rain yet,” Hollie said. “It was just very dark clouds. Then it was an extremely loud noise like nothing I’ve ever heard before.”

Hollie said she experienced some tingling and a sharp pain in the back of her neck, but eventually realized she had been hit.

“The lightning actually struck the back of my neck,” Hollie said. “It entered in the back of my neck and then went down my spine and out my right heel on my foot. It was like ringing in my ears, but I was like I’m fine, I’m fine to drive. I don’t feel anything else.”

Hollie said shortly after she started driving, her mom asked her if she was OK because she noticed Hollie looked a little off.

“Hollie just started crying and was just like actually my vision is going in and out,” Bailie said. “She said I can’t see and my feet are starting to tingle.”

Hollie said she was somehow able to pull the car over on the side of the highway, having to cross several lanes of traffic from the far left lane to do so.

“My heart rate was through the roof,” Hollie said. “I was losing feeling in my legs. I just felt in that moment that my body was shutting down and we needed to get to a hospital ASAP.”

Bailie was then able to get behind the wheel.

“I got in the front seat and rushed her to Patewood Hospital,” Bailie said. “Then from there EMS met us and rushed her to Greenville Memorial.”

Hollie said she experienced paralysis in her arms and legs, and body tremors. Later in the week, after being released from the hospital, Hollie relocated back to her hometown in Florida to be with her parents who have helped her with her recovery. Hollie is also re-learning how to walk and undergoing extensive physical therapy

“There’s people that die from lightning strikes so it’s pretty crazy,” Hollie said. “It’s truly a miracle that I’m still here and still alive. I’m thankful to God for that. I just would never have thought that it would have happened to me.”

Bailie said she’s thankful to still have her sister, who will also be playing a special part in her wedding next June.

“She is my maid of honor, so I would definitely love for her to have a full recovery and would be so thankful for her to be able to walk down the aisle and stand by my side,” Bailie said.

Hollie said as of Sept. 11, she feels her recovery is around 90%.

