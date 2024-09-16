Trailblazing Leadership: Houston Community College Solidifies Administrative Roles

By Francis Page, Jr.

September 16, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, TX (Sept. 16, 2024) – The Houston Community College (HCC) system, a renowned educational institution serving over 85,000 students, has announced the appointment of six dynamic leaders to permanent administrative positions. Under the stewardship of Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D., these talented professionals—who have long contributed to HCC’s mission—now have the opportunity to steer the institution towards a future brimming with innovation, inclusivity, and academic excellence. After months of meticulous leadership in interim capacities, Dr. Norma Perez, Dr. Jerome Drain, Dr. Lutricia Harrison, Dr. Edmund Herod, Dr. Michael Webster, and Dr. Jackquline Swindle have transitioned into their new permanent roles. These appointments are expected to fortify the foundation of HCC’s academic offerings and its partnerships with local businesses and community stakeholders. “This decision to solidify our leadership team reflects our commitment to fostering stable, effective guidance across our campuses,” said Chancellor Ford Fisher. “These distinguished professionals have proven their dedication to HCC’s mission of transforming lives through education, and I am excited about the strides we will continue to make under their capable leadership.”

Meet the Newly Appointed Leaders • Dr. Norma Perez, now Senior Vice Chancellor of Instruction & Student Services and Chief Academic Officer, brings over 35 years of experience at HCC, having served in numerous leadership roles. Dr. Perez is a stalwart in student services and instructional development, ensuring the college’s programs meet the highest academic standards. • Dr. Jerome Drain, President of HCC Online College & Center of Excellence (COE) Academics, started his HCC journey in 2014 as Dean of Academic Development at Northwest College. His rise through the ranks has been marked by his strategic leadership in academic instruction. • Dr. Lutricia Harrison, President of Coleman College & COE Health Sciences, is a healthcare professional and educator with more than 29 years of experience. Her diverse background includes healthcare provision and entrepreneurship, both of which inform her leadership in advancing healthcare education at HCC. • Dr. Edmund Herod, President of Central College & COE Consumer Arts & Sciences, joined HCC in 1985 and has played an instrumental role in student services and instructional leadership. His previous experience as the Founding Assistant Vice President of the Diplomacy Institute at the University of Houston-Clear Lake speaks to his deep commitment to higher education. • Dr. Michael Webster, President of Southwest College & COE Digital and Information Technology, boasts more than 15 years of experience in workforce development and education. He has collaborated with prominent organizations like the Greater Houston Partnership and the Gulf Coast Workforce Board. • Dr. Jackquline Swindle, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief of Strategic Partnerships, has devoted 17 years to HCC, applying her 39 years of expertise in business operations and facilities to strengthen the college’s community and corporate partnerships.

Pioneering Education for a Dynamic Workforce These appointments are not just a routine reorganization; they are a strategic move toward a brighter, more innovative future for HCC. With an eye on creating educational pathways for Houston’s diverse and growing workforce, these leaders are poised to make significant contributions in their respective fields. Houston Community College has always been a beacon of opportunity for thousands of students seeking to expand their knowledge and skillsets. HCC’s 14 Centers of Excellence and its array of satellite centers ensure students from all walks of life receive a world-class education. By preparing individuals to thrive in an increasingly international and technology-driven society, HCC continues to empower Houston’s diverse communities with career-ready graduates. Houston Style Magazine readers, the solidification of this leadership team ensures that HCC will continue to serve as a transformative force in the region, working hand-in-hand with local businesses, industries, and educational institutions to meet the challenges of the future head-on.

About HCC: Houston Community College is one of the largest open-admission community colleges in the U.S., offering associate and bachelor’s degrees, workforce training, certificates, and lifelong learning programs. Its centers are designed to meet the evolving demands of the Greater Houston area by equipping individuals with the tools they need to succeed in a globalized economy. More information got to: HCCS.edu

