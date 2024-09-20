Gettysburg College students accused of scratching racial slur into another student’s body

By Brian Roche and Lori Burkholder

GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Members of the swim team at Gettysburg College are accused of scratching a racial slur onto another student’s body with a plastic or ceramic tool.

The college said in a statement, “This is a serious report, which is being actively assessed through the student conduct process. At this point, the students involved are not participating in swim team activities pending the outcome of the student conduct process.”

News 8 spoke to students near campus about what happened.

“I was honestly really shocked. This school has no place for incidents like that. And when I heard about it, I just couldn’t believe it,” one student said.

“Pretty disgusted. It’s just kind of sad that stuff still happens today. Even though we talk all the time about inclusion and not doing that type of stuff anymore, it’s 2024. You can’t be doing that stuff. It’s just sad to see people still think that way and act that way. We can’t have that,” another student said.

We contacted Gettysburg police, who said the school didn’t report the incident.

Instead, police learned about it from the college newspaper and other media outlets.

Chief Robert Glenny Jr. said he then contacted the college and was told the victim chose to handle it through the college’s internal investigatory process.

Glenny said the school told him it’s encouraging the student to take the matter to police, but it’s ultimately that person’s decision.

The college said it can’t share any other details, citing privacy laws and the student conduct process.

“The College has received a deeply concerning report of a racial slur being scratched onto a student using a plastic or ceramic tool. This is a serious report, which is being actively assessed through the student conduct process. At this point, the students involved are not participating in swim team activities pending the outcome of the student conduct process. Given privacy laws and the ongoing nature of the student conduct process, we are unable to share further details.”

