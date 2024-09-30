Flare up in Line Fire forces new evacuation orders

By Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A flare-up in the Line Fire, which has torched tens of thousands of acres of vegetation in the Angeles National Forest, has forced new evacuation orders weeks after the blaze was first ignited. Monday morning, containment decreased from its top level of 83%, to 81%.

The orders affect the Seven Oaks community, which is located south of Big Bear Lake, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An evacuation warning was also issued for the Angelus Oaks community, deputies said. Later Sunday, as the fire continued to burn, a warning was extended to the Boulder Bay part of Big Bear, from the dam east to Wildrose Lane.

Crews reported early Sunday that the heavy plume of smoke that began to show came as the flames moved into the Santa Ana River drainage and that the fire activity was “expected,” in a post on X.

At around 4:30 p.m., San Bernardino County Fire Department officials reported that they had re-entered unified command with crews that were actively battling the fire since the major threat had subsided until Sunday.

However, as the day went on the evacuations were issued with several photos of the scene showing large flames in the mountains.

The blaze started on Sept. 5, quickly growing to consume more than 40,000 acres and destroying at least four structures as it continued to rage.

As of Monday morning, firefighters said the situation was 81% contained.

A Norco man was arrested days after the blaze began for alleged arson, deputies said. He faces nine different charges, including counts related to millions of dollars worth of damages, and has since pleaded not guilty and is expected back in court at a later time.

The new evacuation orders come just three days after all evacuation orders were finally lifted on Thursday.

The Line Fire is one of three devastating wildfires that broke out within the span of a week across Southern California, impacting Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties as more than 100,000 acres of brush were burned, along with hundreds of homes.

