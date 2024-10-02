‘It’s just such a beautiful community here’: Bend nonprofit HÚE helps at-risk youth during mental health crises

By Isabella Warren

BEND, Oregon (KTVZ) — Located on Franklin Avenue in Bend, local nonprofit HÚE, or Hearts Unknown Education, helps at-risk youth with their mental health.

Using activities such as painting, graffiti and dancing. HÚE partners with Deschutes County Health Services in an effort to prevent youth homelessness and promote a sense of community.

“It’s just such a beautiful community here,” HÚE founder Nico Carpinelli said Tuesday. “There are zero incidents. There’s kids having fun there on the karaoke machine, while there are paintings and easels. And if you see some of their beautiful work – it’s incredible.”

Hearts Unknown Education uses creativity and the arts to help with youth mental health, and for Carpinelli, he’s seen the art change children first-hand.

“We started to paint and he painted everything. You think a kid that was struggling with, like, you know, violent behavior, a lot of black, a lot of jagged edges,” he recounted. “I’m happy to report that now he paints the Sisters mountains with pink skies, blue hues.”

The studio is filled with graffiti walls, easels, and instruments. Partners like Deschutes County Behavioral Health are providing resources for help in a creative environment, in a time where the state is struggling to help young children.

Board member and psychologist Maya Heck said, “In 2023, the Oregon Health Authority surveyed, children all across the United States and, they found in Oregon almost 25% of youth ages 12 to 17 actually had a major depressive episode the previous year.”

Board President Bruce Abernethy said, “Our point is to try not to necessarily give lessons, but to find things that really find the spark – allow youth to find a spark in their life. A lot of them come here. They do not feel that right now.”

The organization has been around for two years, but just recently moved to the Franklin Avenue space after outgrowing their old studio, sometimes having 40 kids needing help.

Carpinelli said, “We’re all in the struggle. You know, there’s a lot of things going on in the world, and it’s become very serious — social media, political opposition. I just think it’s a lot for kids.”

And they are not done yet. The space soon will add a coffee and teahouse as a hangout for teens in the community, and a stepping stone into the workforce for those already in the program.

“It’s really literally like how I healed as a child,” the founder said. “It was through music, through art, and my hope. And I didn’t know for sure, but it worked. My hope was that the kids would respond like I did.”

