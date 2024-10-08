UCLA police investigate 2 reports of students drugged at parties

By Rebekah Ludman

Click here for updates on this story

October 08, 2024 (LAPost.com) — Police are investigating reports of two UCLA students who said they were drugged while attending several parties near the Westwood campus.

The case was classified as an “off campus aggravated assault use of drugs,” according to a UCLA Police Department crime alert issued on Monday. The locations in the crime alert were listed as the 500 block and the 600 block of Gayley Avenue.

On Saturday and Sunday, UCLA police learned about the crimes when two people reported “unrelated incidents of being drugged with unknown substance(s) while attending parties,” according to the crime alert.

“On (Thursday), victim one attended three parties at different locations on Gayley Avenue and developed symptoms which they did not believe were from alcohol,” the alert stated.

“On (Saturday), victim two attended a party on the 600 block of Gayley and, after being handed a drink, developed symptoms they did not believe were from alcohol/marijuana,” the alert stated.

The second victim did seek medical treatment at the emergency room. Both victims are only identified as UCLA students.

According to police, no vehicles were seen in connection to the crimes. There are also no suspect descriptions available, according to the crime alert.

Students at UCLA said they received mandatory safety training, but it’s important for people to look out for one another in these cases.

In the crime alert, UCLA reminded students to:

– Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.

– Report any suspicious activity to the police.

– Do not leave doors to buildings propped open.

– Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors.

– Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night.

– Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escort

In the event of an emergency, students should dial 911. For non-emergencies, students can call the UCLA PD 24-hour phone line at 310-825-1491. Police recommend that students save the non-emergency number in their phone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Rebekah Ludmanrebekah@lapost.com8182845620