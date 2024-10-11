CHP investigates road rage shooting on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

By Rebekah Ludman

October 11, 2024 (LAPost.com) — Police continue to search for suspects Friday involved in a fatal car-to-car, road rage shooting on the 5 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area.

“Preliminary investigation suggests a gold Cadillac sedan and possibly a dark colored Sport Utility Vehicle were involved in a road rage incident,” the CHP said in a statement Friday.

The shooting caused a free closure that resulted in a miles-long backup during Thursday evening rush hour. According to California Highway Patrol, the shooting was reported on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Grande Vista Avenue around 4:10 p.m. Thursday.

CHP issued a SigAlert shortly after closing all lanes on the northbound 5 Freeway. All lanes of the freeway were reopened around 12:20 a.m. Friday, according to CHP.

“The involved vehicles were seen chasing each other, prior to the Cadillac rear-ending an uninvolved vehicle. At this time, two … male adults were (seen) exiting the SUV with weapons, and opened fire on the Cadillac’s occupants,” the CHP statement said. “The driver of the Cadillac was able to make a U-turn and drove wrong way on Interstate 5, traveling southbound in the northbound traffic lanes. Both occupants of the Cadillac sustained gunshot wounds and the passenger succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

A Dodge Durango and a gold Cadillac sedan were driving in lanes of the freeway when the Cadillac allegedly rear ended another vehicle, according to earlier reports. Afterwards, two men exited the Durango and began firing shots at the two men inside the Cadillac.

“This incident is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Southern Division Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol, Traffic Management Center, at 323-259-3200,” the CHP statement said. “The California Highway Patrol, sends its condolences to the family members of the individual lost in this senseless tragedy.”

Information on the identity of the fatally injured man was not immediately available.

