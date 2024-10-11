Student removed from Danvers school reportedly making ‘hit list,’ officials say

By John Atwater

Click here for updates on this story

DANVERS, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A North Shore school community is on alert after reports of what school officials called a “hit list” created by a student have circulated.

The superintendent and principal of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School sent a note to parents Thursday evening, in which they said they received reports of a student who made “threatening remarks” and “created a hit list.”

“This matter is being taken very seriously by the Administration and the Danvers Police Department,” the note said. “At this time, the student in question has been identified, the investigation is ongoing, and the student has been removed from school.”

School officials said they will be in contact with the families of students who are named on the list.

“Our students continue to do the right thing and contact trusted adults when they have concerns,” the note said. “We truly appreciate that this information was brought forward so that we could investigate it. Safety is our first priority for both students and staff.”

Parents said there were ten names on the list. Some of the names were starred with “priority”.

“That’s scary,” a student said. “There are a lot of shootings going around the U.S. and I don’t want it to happen to us. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Police said that two students were involved in creating the list and making the threatening remarks.

“It’s a terrifying feeling,” the mother of one of the students on the list said. “I’m scared. I’m angry. I feel like my life has been upended. I’m frustrated that I’m not able to do more and I very much want to protect my son.”

Some students reported feeling much safer after knowing the students had been removed from campus.

The mother of one of the accused students said her son meant it as a joke.

“He had no intentions on harming anybody,” she said. “He just said that, when he was questioned… that he didn’t mean to do it. He thought it was funny. Not anymore obviously.”

However, many students said there is no humor in making such a list because of the many school shootings that have occurred across the country in recent years.

“You have to think about the people on the list,” a student said. “I hope they’re doing okay”.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Danvers Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.