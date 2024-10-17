LAPD says fentanyl, black tar heroin seized in Los Angeles was enough to kill 11 million people

By Marissa Wenzke

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — More than 50 pounds of powdered fentanyl and nine pounds of black tar heroin was seized in South Los Angeles — drugs worth an estimated street value of over $4 million and enough fentanyl to kill more than 11 million people, according to police.

Narcotics investigators were working a case near downtown LA on Wednesday which led to the arrest of Jose Alberto Soto, 28, who was taken into custody on suspicion of selling fentanyl, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

From there, officers conducted a follow-up investigation that led to the serving of a search warrant at a location in the 7500 block of Central Avenue, in the Florence-Graham neighborhood of South LA, according to police.

There, investigators seized the dozens of pounds of fentanyl and heroin as well as $14,500 in cash, police said.

LAPD referenced figures from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency for the Los Angeles area in estimating the drugs to be worth more than $4 million. And, given the DEA’s estimate that 2mg of pure fentanyl can be a fatal dose, police said the amount seized could be enough to kill more than 11 million people.

No other details about the investigation were released by LAPD.

Anyone with information about similar alleged crimes is urged to reach LAPD’s Central Area Narcotics Enforcement Detail at 213-486-6664. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

