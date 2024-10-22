Crews locate 16-year-old hiker who went missing with dog in California

By Daniel Macht

PLUMAS COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A 16-year-old hiker in the Lakes Basin area of Plumas County who has been missing since Sunday evening with her dog was found on Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said around 4:30 p.m. that search and rescue personnel located Camila ‘Mila’ Schweyer and were working to bring her out of the area to be evaluated by medics.

Plumas County dispatch said Schweyer was cold and tired but uninjured. She was evaluated by medical personnel and reunited with her family.

The dog was also located safe with her, officials told KCRA 3.

Schweyer’s mother reported her missing around 6 p.m. Sunday after she didn’t come back from a hike.

Schweyer had been dropped off near the Elwell Lodge in Plumas National Forest and was hiking with a small “Chihuahua-type dog,” the sheriff’s office said.

Plumas County search and rescue teams and a California Highway Patrol helicopter from Redding searched for Schweyer through the night but were unable to find her.

The sheriff’s office said it requested help from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to continue the search on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said she was only equipped for a day hike, and had planned for a hike lasting 15 to 45 minutes.

Temperatures in the area she disappeared from can drop to the 30s, the sheriff’s office said.

