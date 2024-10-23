Car barrels into California home, woman arrested for DUI

By Brooke Kinebrew

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A car went into a Salinas home Tuesday morning.

People who live on Chaucer and Byron Drive say this area is normally peaceful.

Tuesday morning was different.

“I don’t know why they drive so fast,” Rudy Santiago, a resident in the area, said. “I can’t figure that out. This is a quiet neighborhood.”

The crash occurred on Byron and Chaucer Drive. The car barreled into the living room.

Salinas police said that a 50-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence.

The homeowners said nobody was home during the crash. The house was being renovated, and they were getting ready to move back in.

Although nobody was hurt, Salinas Police say reckless driving and driving under the influence is a problem.

“Speed overall, I feel like over the last couple of years has increased. People are driving faster. People are driving more reckless,” Zach Dunagan, a sergeant at the Salinas Police Department, said. “We get DUIs almost on a daily weekend basis. It’s not like it’s just, ‘Hey, we had this one DUI this week.’ No, it’s multiple. DUIs a week.”

Santiago says folks drive fast through this neighborhood all the time.

“That’s what I’m wondering, why they’re not even putting cameras up here to see,” he said. “Like I said, the ice cream guy was supposed to be slow for kids to come and get ice cream, just jamming right through here.”

The homeowners say the impact of the car knocked out the power, so ring cameras didn’t pick up the crash.

Salinas Police say they aren’t tolerating this kind of behavior.

“People are getting killed. People are getting hurt. Properties getting damaged,” Dunagan said. “Whether it’s one, two drinks, whether it’s ten drinks, whether it’s smoking weed before you drive it, we want that to be pushed out completely, though. We don’t want that to continue to happen.”

Police are still working to determine how fast the woman was driving.

When it comes to reckless driving, police say drivers can see jail time and/or pay a fine.

