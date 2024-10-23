Florida community on edge after gunfire leaves car riddled with bullets, 2 injured

By Michael Hudak, Kevin Boulandier, Jordan Segundo

CUTLER BAY, Florida (WSVN) — A Cutler Bay community is on edge after gunshots rang out on Monday night, injuring two people.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to reports of gunshots on Southwest 89th Avenue and Old Cutler Road, shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday

Daniela Madrid, the daughter of a homeowner in the community, detailed on Tuesday what occurred.

“Our neighbors, they were in the front yard, they were sitting on a car, and I don’t know if it was a gray car that came by, they turned the car around, and as they were driving forward, they began shooting at the guys,” said Madrid.

Madrid said the shooting began near her front door and continued into the street, all the way to the gas station next door.

7News cameras captured the car owned by Madrid’s father riddled with bullets. She said he was inside the vehicle minutes before gunfire erupted.

“It was traumatizing, really, because I, the first thing I really thought of was the kids,” said Madrid. “These people had no remorse for anybody else. My dad’s car got completely wrecked.”

The bullets flew everywhere. Video shared with 7News shows young baseball players running for cover in the middle of their baseball game at Franjo Park as gunshots could be heard in the distance.

Steve Flynn, the grandfather of one of the Little League players on the baseball field, recounted what happened.

“We realized it was gunfire, so everybody started yelling, ‘Hit the deck, get down get down!’” he said. “Everybody was hitting the ground, jumping on kids. Coaches were getting on kids, getting them off the field.”

Flynn said he was there as the sound of gunfire was heard. His 8-year-old grandson was scared.

“He’s 8, he’s 8 years old, pretty shaken up,” said Flynn.

Flynn said the child was standing at third base as he played for the Cutler Bay Vipers when the shots rang out.

“He was crying. He was really crying,” he said.

Flynn said the event had a lasting impact on his grandson.

“Pretty damn upset. My son kept him out of school today,” he said.

Justin Villalona, one of the young stars on the field, said he thought the gunshots were fireworks as he wrapped up a baseball game.

“All of a sudden, I thought there were fireworks, but it was gunshots. I felt really sad because I thought my dad was not responding my mom’s call, and I thought he got shot, so then I thought – I felt really bad,” said Villalona.

Mickey Lopez, one of the teams’ head coach told 7News that most of the kids on that field were between the ages of 8 and 9. His son also plays on the team.

“We’re all shaken from the adults, the parents, the kids. Those bullets were headed for our field. There’s no way this can happen in Cutler Bay and death, you know, it’s right there on the doorstep,” said Lopez.

A few hundred feet away, the front window of a barbershop was hit by one of the bullets, shattering it.

“Bullets ended up flying over here. We ended up getting hit,” said one of the barbershop’s employees.

Madrid and her family are furious because they said the neighborhood was never like this.

“I grew up here. I was a little girl once here. I used to play in the front yard with my friends all the time,” said Madrid.

Now, her family and the whole community are demanding change.

“I actually see a little boy every single day drive his little bicycle around here. You have kids, you have family, you know? People minding their own business,” she said, “but now it’s my problem, because my dad could’ve been in the car. Those kids could have gotten shot.”

“It’s (expletive). It doesn’t need to happen. It’s like ridiculous,” said Flynn. “Somebody needs to start doing something. Start arresting people and locking them up.”

Officials said the two wounded victims are in stable condition.

Coach Lopez said he wants a full police presence at every future baseball game in Cutler Bay.

As of Tuesday evening, MDPD detectives have not provided an update on a search for a shooter. There is no subject in custody.

