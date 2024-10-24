Cincinnati high school football players, teachers go viral for heartwarming jersey presentation video

By Megan Mitchell

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A local high school is making waves online for all the right reasons. Taft High School is going viral, showcasing the power of a great teacher.

“Everybody else came to me like, ‘OK, this is the new student,'” Robert Kelly said. “She came to me like she already knew me. I hadn’t felt that way yet.”

Kelly joined Taft at the start of his junior year. Kelly made an impression on the football field, but was curious about media studies. Kelly found a mentor in his media studies teacher, Shanah LeGre.

Over the past year, Kelly has taken charge of LeGre’s media department.

“I need him in my life,” LeGre said. “Every teacher needs a Robert Kelly. He’s amazing, and I’m honored to get his jersey.”

Kelly and his fellow football seniors made headlines by giving their jerseys to teachers who made an impact on their lives ahead of the school’s senior night game.

The video of the event, shared by athletic director Austin Gullett, has gone viral, racking up more than 10 million views in just four days.

“I texted our football group chat,” Kelly said, “like, ‘The NFL just commented on our post.’ It was crazy.”

Gullett was just as shocked by the response to the video. He hopes the outpouring of support will inspire students and showcase the good that happens within schools every day.

Longtime art teacher Susan Coakley was one of the staff members honored by the players. She said this recognition meant everything.

“When those guys came around and handed us their jerseys, it meant the world to us,” Coakley said. “Very appreciative of our magic makers here at Taft because that’s what they did that day.”

