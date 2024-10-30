Bossier City woman hit, run over by thief stealing her car

By Gabrielle Parish

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Police in Bossier City are searching for a car thief who stole a woman’s car, and now she’s speaking up about the ordeal that has changed her life. Amanda Ryan says she left her car running on Oct. 19 outside of Circle-K on Preston Boulevard for 3 minutes to grab cigarettes. But when she walked out, someone was driving off in her car. “I didn’t think, I just ran out in front of the car to try to stop them — and they hit me,” said Ryan. Ryan now relies on crutches to get around. “They ran me over. I was face down on the ground, and they drove over the back of my knee. I tried to roll, but my right leg didn’t make it,” she said. Photos show bruises on her legs and back. Ryan said her injuries have left her facing high medical bills and unable to work the four jobs she relies on to make ends meet. “I’m pretty sure I’ve got torn tendons or ligaments. My kneecap just feels like it’s hanging,” Ryan said. Two days later, Ryan said police found her car near Cherokee Park. “We’re still investigating,” said Louis Johnson, public information officer for the Bossier City Police Department. “We’ve gathered some information and are actively working to bring the suspects in as soon as possible.” Ryan now has her car back but wants the person responsible held accountable. “Don’t leave your car running,” she warned. “I felt safe in Bossier; I don’t anymore. It’s supposed to be safe, but it’s not.” So far this year, there have been 204 stolen vehicle or unauthorized use cases in Bossier City, compared to 327 cases last year.

