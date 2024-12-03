Daring rescue: Firefighters save man stranded 140 feet up on water tower

By Adam Roberts and Lakyra Banks

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Oklahoma (KHBS, KHOG) — Firefighters rescued a man from the top of a water tower in West Siloam Springs Monday afternoon, according to Megan Whitworth, Siloam Springs community manager.

The man was working on the water tower when he got stuck 140 feet above the ground.

Crews used special equipment to reach the man and bring him to safety.

No one was hurt.

The Siloam Springs Fire Department and members of the Special Operations Team took part in the rescue.

