Get Ready to Spark Joy: Emancipation Park Conservancy’s Annual HEB Holiday in the Tre Celebration

December 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, mark your calendars! The holiday season is upon us, and there’s no better way to kick it off than by joining the Emancipation Park Conservancy’s annual Holiday in the Tre celebration, proudly presented by HEB. This heartwarming community event is set to light up the season on December 14th, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM, at 3018 Emancipation Avenue, Houston, TX 77004. Imagine a day filled with joy, laughter, and community spirit—all wrapped in holiday magic! This free, family-friendly event promises something for everyone: • Toy giveaways that will bring smiles to young faces. • Photos with Santa, the perfect memory-maker for your family. • The official holiday tree lighting, guaranteed to dazzle and uplift. • And so much more to keep the festive vibes flowing! But this celebration isn’t just about lights and laughter—it’s about giving back. This year, the focus is on ensuring that every child, from infants to age 13, feels the warmth and wonder of the holiday season. You can be part of this mission by donating new, unwrapped toys for children aged 1 to 13. Together, we can make sure that no child goes without the magic of Christmas. Why Emancipation Park Matters Emancipation Park has long been a cornerstone of Houston’s history and culture. Originally purchased in 1872 by formerly enslaved African Americans, this park has stood as a testament to freedom, resilience, and community. Today, it continues to serve as a hub for events that bring Houstonians together, fostering connection and celebration. Spread the Cheer Whether you’re a Houston local or just passing through, this event is your opportunity to give back while basking in the festive spirit. Invite your friends, family, and neighbors to join this magical celebration. Together, we can light up not just the tree but the hearts of children across our community. Event Details Recap 📅 Date: December 14, 2024 ⏰ Time: 10 AM – 2 PM 📍 Location: 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004 🎁 Toy Drive: Bring new, unwrapped toys for kids aged 1-13. Let’s come together to make this year’s HEB Holiday in the Tre celebration one for the books! Whether you’re snapping selfies with Santa, marveling at the holiday tree, or spreading joy through your generosity, you’ll leave with memories to treasure. Let’s make this holiday season truly unforgettable for everyone in our community.

