Beyond the Classroom: How Jefferson Elementary students are fighting hunger after Hurricane Helene

By Erin Burnett

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Students at a local Triad elementary school are some of Second Harvest Food Bank’s smallest helpers.

Students at Jefferson Elementary School in Winston-Salem are trying to make a big impact with their third annual food drive.

Ann Spain, a counselor at the school, is organizing the drive.

Spain said they are increasing their goal from last year to 14 boxes of food.

She said the kids get so excited to give, so she is confident that they can fill their boxes.

They are collecting canned goods and nonperishable items through the last day of school before winter break, which is Dec. 19.

They have collected more than 1,000 food items so far.

But the school counselor says it is not just about the service. She said as they are giving back, they are learning what it means to help others around you.

“What we do goes beyond the walls of Jefferson Elementary school. And it’s important for kids to understand that. And they do,” she said.

This year, after Hurricane Helene devastated the state, many of her students’ families were impacted.

So her students are more motivated than ever to make a difference.

“When the student spoke up about her family member, you could see the kids in the classroom go, ‘Ohhh’ when kids can relate to something, they understand it. And kids want to help. And I hope that transcends throughout their life,” Spain said.

