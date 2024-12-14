Man to spend up to 10 years behind bars for kidnapping a woman

By Patrick Damp

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A New Kensington man has been sentenced to 5-10 years behind bars after he was convicted of kidnapping and robbery earlier this year.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, 41-year-old Steven Best was found guilty of kidnapping and robbery but the jury found him not guilty of simple assault.

Best was accused of kidnapping a woman in 2022 after the two met online. After kidnapping her, he forced her to stay in the basement of his home for hours.

During the trial, she recalled to the jury that she was only able to escape after she expressed her love and told him they could only continue to be together if he allowed her to leave.

Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears sentenced Best to 5-10 years behind bars on Thursday.

Best has been in jail since June.

