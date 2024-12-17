Man shot with paintball gun on CTA bus on Chicago’s North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man was injured by a paintball gun on a CTA bus in Lincoln Park Monday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police a 38-year-old man was on the No. 74 bus, in the 1300 block of Fullerton Parkway, when he got into an argument with another man.

The other man pulled out a paintball gun and fired several times, hitting the victim in the back of the head.

The 38-year-old man was treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No other commuters were injured in the attack.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.